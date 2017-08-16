$3 million lawsuit filed against organizers of Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Two women who were injured in the car attack in Charlottesville Saturday have filed a $3 million lawsuit against the alleged driver of the car as well as the man who organized the white nationalist rally.
1:55 | 08/16/17

Transcript for $3 million lawsuit filed against organizers of Charlottesville white nationalist rally
And women injured in the Charlottesville car attack are now suing the sisters are asking for three million dollars in the accused driver of the car. As well as several white nationalist groups the women say they were in another vehicle and were not involved in the protests. And the president's comments have raised fears about the rise of the far right groups the concerns increase says former Klan leader David duke treated his approval of the twenty minute news conference. Here's ABC's either pilgrim. The former head of. The kkk David duke over the weekend tweeting a warning to the president I would reckon Maggie take a good look in the Mir and remember it was white Americans he puts you in the presidency. Not radical leftists. A new tweet from duke. Grateful to the president for his words thank you president trump for your honesty and courage to tell the truth about Charlottesville. And condemned the leftist terrorist in BLM antique shop here in Charlottesville on white nationalist told us the president. Has helped them he's. Opened up a door his movement has opened up a door but it took us to take the initiative. At the fight over confederate statues. Is now a flashpoint. In Durham, North Carolina crowds tearing down a statue honoring confederate soldiers. Let me be clear. No longer you play and one half we are personally felony charge us. There are 700 mine and it's like this throughout the US pressure is building for many cities to move them or take them doubt that fight. Energizing white Nationalists who want to stop them. Already planning events in the coming weeks. The Southern Poverty Law Center reports in the last three years more than 125. New hate groups half. Forms they're just kind of now coming more to light and coming out from the cracks because of these new election of the new. Administration. It a pilgrimage ABC news Charlottesville Virginia.

