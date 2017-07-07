Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog

Two officers were helping kids at McGovern Park untangle their fishing gear from the weeds in the lagoon when they heard a splash, the Milwaukee Police Department wrote on Facebook.
0:31 | 07/07/17

{"id":48509901,"title":"Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog","duration":"0:31","description":"Two officers were helping kids at McGovern Park untangle their fishing gear from the weeds in the lagoon when they heard a splash, the Milwaukee Police Department wrote on Facebook.","url":"/US/video/milwaukee-cop-jumps-lagoon-save-struggling-dog-48509901","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
