Miss. Church Fire Not Politically Motivated, Police Say

Bond was set today for a man accused of torching a Mississippi church where the words "Vote Trump" were spray-painted, but authorities say the motive for the arson does not appear to be political.
0:21 | 12/22/16

A man now under arrest and charged with a church fire in Mississippi Andrew McClinton is scheduled to appear in court today. Back in November the church was set on fire and spray painted with the words vote trump what Clinton was reportedly a member of the church and has a criminal record.

