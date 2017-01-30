Transcript for Missing Bobcat Escaped Enclosure, Zoo Says

Every morning at the zoo we do primitive when you checks on all of our animals at the zoo. And at 7:30 this morning in the bobcat exhibit at the keeper counted three bobcats in the exhibit. And then later today around 1015. Was a 1015. 101040 AM. Still later today at 10:40 AM when that keeper is went in to feed the animals. And the two male bobcats Revere but the female bobcat was not there. So on we did a thorough check of the exhibit. And anissina isn't he realized that she was not there we immediately what firstly immediately secure the Gmail bobcats to a thorough check of the exhibit. And then on. We immediately. Began searching for at the female. Every day we do a thorough check of the animals and other parameters and all of our exhibits. And what we discovered with the bobcats is there is an area as to their television by mash it's about a two by two mash. And what we discovered is that an area of the mash one and that kind of ropes that hold it together. Was at the I think severed that it was in the it didn't look like a deliberate act one of the wrote to Grogan which basically left an opening in about. Four by four of 86 by six at bay guess. And say oh we believe that's the area that she got out. The search process of dressing we did as he looked in the immediate area to see if she was nearby efficacy Herring capture her very quickly. We trained for events like this so we had a team of people bid on and immediately begin asserts. But then on. One thing we realized at this age became too extensively can actually she was nearby we could scare her away. And we didn't want to do that so we changed tack six. I'm we actually created kind of a bigger perimeter search said that any looking would drive her toward her exhibit. We very much believe that she you'll want to come back to her exhibit there's food there's. Shelter their swarm that her exhibits and so what we're doing is making her exhibit as hospitable as possible. I am and we're setting out ways that we can capture her huge when she if she returns are exhibit while.

