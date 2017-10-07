Transcript for Authorities searching for 4 missing men in Pennsylvania

First young man that as of right now is missing is Tom me L from lumps that township. 21 years old. But he was last seen all of Friday. Mark Sturgis. Is from Penn's Bergen Montgomery County. He's won a two years old. And he was listed on Friday as well as is obvious in a case of this scope and magnitude. It's all hands on deck do these four young men know each other we have information. That they know each other we are still trying to run that down ascertain whether that is accurate or not. I can tell you for sure that this investigation of course is a priority. For awesome for every agency involved and people working round the clock on it will not rest until we know exactly what happened.

