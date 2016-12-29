Transcript for Missing Great-Grandmother, Child Found Alive in Virginia

It's another remarkable survival story that could have been a family tragedy and great grandmother for New Jersey. Has been found alive after disappearing before Christmas she and her great granddaughter were driving to North Carolina on Christmas Eve. But never made it police outside Richmond Virginia say a man found appear yesterday afternoon while checking out the woods on his prop. Pretty. Forcefully today he took a pass that gays and further back in the woods quite a ways and as we came across the vehicle in the woods. The cars parked at least a mile from a paved road police say they survived on. Apples as well as eating and other snacks that they had taken from a road trip. This is currently is in serious condition in hospital and her granddaughter has been reunited with her family.

