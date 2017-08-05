Transcript for Missing prison inmate found hiding in the ceiling

An inmate who went missing at a prison in Indiana has been found authorities thought that Orval Morris had escaped on Friday. But he never left the prison actually he was discovered yesterday. Hiding in the ceiling along the heating and ventilation ducts Morse was serving a burglary sentenced. He's now in high security housing facing additional charges for the escape attempt at the most effective in their own. It didn't touch access. And demonstrators on both side of the confederate monument debate faced off in New Orleans hundreds gathered for what was called the taken down march. Protesters are calling for the removal of statues honoring confederate president Jefferson Davis and army commander Robert. Three arrests were reported but the protests were largely peaceful.

