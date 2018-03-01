Missing sisters thought to be in Colorado with man of interest in mother's death

More
Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret and Lilianais Griffith were last seen Saturday.
1:14 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing sisters thought to be in Colorado with man of interest in mother's death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52125564,"title":"Missing sisters thought to be in Colorado with man of interest in mother's death","duration":"1:14","description":"Luluvioletta Bandera-Magret and Lilianais Griffith were last seen Saturday.","url":"/US/video/missing-sisters-thought-colorado-man-interest-mothers-death-52125564","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.