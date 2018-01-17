Transcript for Missing teen may be victim of human trafficking

Does continue company you know they're asking the community for assistance in in. Trying to identifier. Our investigators are we're still working on it. As investigators across the state search for fifteen year old Casey banks. We're reminded that human trafficking cases are increasing in frequency. Right in our own backyards. It can happen to anyone it really doesn't matter years backgrounds. Powell we'll do iron. Reyes how much your family makes it really does affect anyone. It's really just traffickers that prey on the vulnerabilities of people. Experts say even the smallest changes in your children's mood. Could be a sign that something was wrong do they have new items. You know that they wouldn't be able to 48 or. I'm going to parties that they have never attended before those kind of thing. Investigators say in the past year or they worked on nearly 100 sex trafficking cases Huron Brown County. But there's no definite way to say for sure whether there's been a spike in that number. I think it's always been there it's just sometimes having an awareness in and collecting that statistic. Whether there's a rise or not guess it's all Eagles kind of back and forth on how you want to proceed though the numbers. Investigators say the best way to bring down the number of victims is to spread awareness for human trafficking. And keep an open line of communication with your children. Reporting in Brown County east you're Gillespie action two news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.