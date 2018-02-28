Transcript for Mixed emotions as Marjory Stoneman Douglas students return to class

Class is now back in session at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high school listen really. In the past but even is they try to move forward. We play like my mother now lives. It was a weird strange emotional day students here know everything is now different than my Spanish classes. Actually. As one of our CNN didn't show up today because. You went seventy. Grief counselors and therapy dogs were on campus. Oh. How high high. Helping students find a new normal after two weeks that have been anything but. Students turning there ain't working to action. Pressuring lawmakers and companies to make changes this morning Dick's Sporting Goods announced it will no longer sell assault style rifles and it will not sell flail your arms to any want under the age of 21. If the kids can be brave enough to organize like this we can be brave enough to take these out here. Governor Rick Scott wants to heart in schools with more police and bulletproof glass. And an open meeting on school safety president trump called for more trained professionals to carry guns. You can't just. He's sitting ducks and that's exactly what we've allowed. People in these buildings and schools to me. Even though class was optional the superintendent says in 195%. Of students came back to school today. Calling it they healing family reunion. Well we'll continue here on a modified schedule for the end of the week. Maggie really ABC news park when Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.