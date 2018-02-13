Transcript for Former MLB pitcher Esteban Loaiza arrested with over 44 pounds of cocaine

A former Major League all star pitcher is in custody in Southern California on drug charges Esteban lies played for eighteen searing his fourteen year career. In the big leased out police say that they found sophisticated compartment in his car during a traffic stop. Which led to a search of the house that he was renting and officers say they found 44 pounds of white powder believed to be cocaine. Anytime you have somebody who's been big leaguer for or well it is much as it takes did he surprise and we view even doubt surprising. Eliza May more than 43 million dollars during his baseball career he was the American League starter in the 2003 all star game. He's due in court tomorrow.

