Transcript for Mom killed saving daughter's life on Mother's Day

Outside good samaritan hospital here in West Islip. Where the victim's husband spoke with reporters just a few minutes ago. Yes his teenage daughter is recovering but what are now believed to be fairly serious injuries but she would not be alive at all. If it were not for the last unselfish act of her mother. Great shoes great shoes everything. The victim's Brothers saw the scene today for the first time. Placing flowers and struggling to find the words Shrewsbury. But indoors you should do their thing. The reality is our house. Going to be missed tremendously by everybody Diana Lusk had just left Sunday church services with her sixteen year old daughter Jenna. When it out of control car jumped the sidewalk. This is a school was struck in the beneath the car. But not forcing shot Jana out of the way Cindy her daughter's life. Jenna was told only this morning that her mother was dead but the view the notion that you give up life for a child. And his relatives such selfish people. Did just think it themselves. You know. More people to rush be like police say the driver eighty year old and a real. Lost control leaving a parking space hitting the gas while her car. Was mistakenly in reverse right before the car hit U beats you won't save the daughter. They're shy away me. David he opens at pricing yet. Di analysts who was well known and well liked. And worked for more than a decade had Babylon town hall it doesn't shock us die and that something like that she was really. In the town clerk's office the glue that held the office together. Jenna a list has required surgery multiple pins apparently. To stabilize her back and vigil in memory of her mother is planned for Friday tonight West Islip Long Island and.

