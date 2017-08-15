Transcript for Woman, sons injured by falling tree in Central Park

Well if you've ever spent time here in Central Park this always crosses your mind but you never think. It's got to happen just about two hours ago they did let me show under the tree right now the lowest that is the enormous tree you can tell how big it is. The roots are at least if it's on its side now the roots or at least six to seven feet tall. It has been ripped out of the ground it's been raining maybe the brown was compromised it stretches across the street this is park drive west. That take a look at it is also that the crews are out here getting ready to chop up the tree after this tree fell many many people rushed to help them on their. We're told she's 39 years old. And the three kids buried in London the trees and the trees take a look at this shuffle video Ali Larter picks up what appears to be one of the injured babies. And Kerry got into it to an ambulance seconds after this. Police and others pulled two more kids out and the adult female gay and she's 39 years old. Witnesses say the kids were crying on alert but the woman did briefly lose consciousness witnesses tell me the woman kept asking for her kids and her husband. The group was what rushed to the hospital worked hold. At this hour these injuries are not life threatening no I did speak with one of the men who rushed to help take a list said. We're running towards the woman she's coming at us we heard known wow preaches freaky real seems giant free fall. She's pushing to kids in strollers and baby. And when I was pulled ignoring. And she didn't seek common and it just all right on top of her. And we ran off the kids are all crying in the Beatty was moving in kind issues appearances. Some like. Consolidated loss snapping a threat nautilus. And it it felt real fast I mean wouldn't you see it there's not much of it. You know in the sidewalk and it became don't really quick.

