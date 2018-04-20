Transcript for Mom takes inspiration from 'Three Billboards' to help find her daughter's killer

There's a new billboard in McAlester boom that might catch your it speaks of murder mystery a killer still on the run. It all started with the mother's grief and her feelings of hopelessness and then I watched the the navy the three billboards and ending Azaria I realize that if I was paying for the billboard that I could go wherever I want it on there so she did it with the help of donations and money out of her own pocket Q Merriman put up this billboard along highway 69. More than anything now when people to see those big bold red letters this as we weren't tired she remembers well that August day in two when he sixteen. With her daughter Emily Morgan in her best friend tight EUX were killed when they're actually 600 days today can set their bodies were found at this house just off highway one. Underneath the carport. Tragic ending the two young women who had so much to look for she was found dead on that Friday she was supposed to be starting her third semester of college on that Monday that me in my. 08 year old Payton is the son Emily left behind. He says sometimes at night when things are quiet and no one is watching to let his mind drift away to happier times close my eyes. And think about land. The billboard isn't the answer since Kim it's just a step in the process and means that were fighting. It means that. We'll never give that in McAlester David Norris closest generally.

