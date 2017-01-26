Transcript for Mom's Last Wish Comes True as Son Gets Gift of Hearing

Yeah. It is higher wind though there was this especially Inglis. You know Arnold longtime Macdowell and an inning and Spanish. He thanked me a couple times with a cochlear implant players present these Islamic banners and there's some kids have none. So anything. She would so hard on this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.