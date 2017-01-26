Mom's Last Wish Comes True as Son Gets Gift of Hearing

Rosie Mota started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her 11-year-old son's cochlear implant surgery before dying of cancer last year.
1:08 | 01/26/17

Comments
Transcript for Mom's Last Wish Comes True as Son Gets Gift of Hearing
