Now Playing: Rare, Endangered Snow Loris Pygmies Born

Now Playing: Moose Runs Alongside Car on Montana Highway

Now Playing: Cows Moo-ve Down Nebraska Interstate

Now Playing: The Mannequin Challenge Travels to Space

Now Playing: NYC Uber Driver Passes 240 Green Lights in a Row

Now Playing: Woman's Pregnancy Documented in Time-Lapse Video

Now Playing: Baby Pandas Make 1st Visit to Playroom

Now Playing: This Giant Seal Is a Smash in Tasmania

Now Playing: Elementary School Crossing Guard Dresses Up as Buddy the Elf to Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids

Now Playing: Daredevil Captures Amazing Scenery at Yosemite

Now Playing: Festive Tortoise Rocks His New Christmas Attire

Now Playing: Woman Makes Elaborate Christmas Tree Dress Out of Balloons

Now Playing: Penguins Visit One World Trade Center

Now Playing: The Grinch Who Gave Onions, Not Citations

Now Playing: Man Uses Cold Air to Channel the Voice of Morgan Freeman

Now Playing: Panda vs. Snowman

Now Playing: 4-Month-Old Twin Panda Cubs Get Weighed at Vienna Zoo

Now Playing: Good Samaritans Rescue Man Trapped in Burning Car

Now Playing: Why Running Across a Frozen Pool Isn't a Solid Idea