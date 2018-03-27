Transcript for Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats

We are currently investigating this case the mother has been booked in to the canal county jail on two counts of first degree murder. We are currently still investigating we're awaiting the autopsy and toxicology reports for the two kids. So those charges could change we're gonna work with the county attorney's office to make sure that we get the appropriate charging. However at this time she is that the canal county GL on two counts of first degree murder. You say that the mother made calls tonight. That's correct and see here. CP. Or was. The early show us what we understood she stated she make any statements in your officers. Children in the back to car. Not to my knowledge. This is a small community. We know Britney. Come in the last two years. We probably responded to her home to her house. On centering different occasions from various matters. Us. News. Meeting we're still looking at our records.

