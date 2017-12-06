Transcript for Mother and daughters mysteriously found dead in home

Investigators and BCI may be gone from in front of this home here on ridge road but the investigation into the mysterious death of three women. Continues today as friends and family search for answers. In this tragic case yeah great news. Sonia Pfeiffer visibly shaken heartbroken and struggling to breathe looks at the home where her to step daughters were killed. Just hours before north royal Tim police tell me a family friend. Found Kai Leigh Ann Taylor fight for along with their mother Suzanne Taylor dead inside the home on Sunday around 8 o'clock Taylor was when he won. Kiley was just a week away from turning nineteen and Suzanne. Was 45. We haven't heard from the movie here so I really don't know. Much of anything of play I have. Sonya says Taylor Anne Kiley were estranged from their father for about a year but described both girls as good kids. They were so good. Neat if he were great students they some. Here. She was in schools of the prince experiences it was in. Yes it does he police tell me all three women were found together. Inside of a bedroom and says one of the women died from a knife injury but it's still unclear how the other two died. There are many crimes when the obvious nature of what occurred. Is right there in front of you but yes think in this case there is. A lot of technology and there's. There's a lot of evidence in these lab but. Police have not named a person of interest in this case so far but tell me they are searching for multiple people who knew the mother killed looking for answers. As to what led up to this tragic incidence. In north welts and backside you spot.

