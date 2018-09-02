Transcript for Mother who lost her child to an opioid overdose plans to send a Valentine's Day letter about him to Trump

I had a great kid. Who had greet friends sue Cruz it wrote this letter about her son named regional president Donald Trump will read it as a freshman he was a starting center and his first city hacking team. Before knicks' first high school game and upperclassmen gave her a pill to help him relax he said he never again played a game sober five years later nick died at the OP UN overdosed sue was going to put her letter in this envelope and send it to Washington as part of an effort. By other grieving mothers of the idea. Would it be great if we can flood the president's desk with it caller beautiful children's faces in pictures and note sent a message. Who has been spreading her own message around tables and press conferences today I'm showing you have the last picture. Take in. Of knife handling all together she helped get the state to put a seven day cap on old Buick prescriptions what she has not seen is much help from the federal government. We can be the generation. That ends. The OP or it epidemic we can do it. She and other parents have heard the words about the drug crisis but have not seen them packed up with the money. We need that funding to help old is out there that are struggling. Desperately. Before they become a number like myself who. She hopes all the letters liquors will reach the president nick was a fifteen year old boy with this whole life ahead of and get their just in time for Valentine's Day we're hoping to. Take his heart. Where has hurdle at all and know through our broken hearts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.