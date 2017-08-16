Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'This is just the beginning of Heather's legacy'

Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, was met with a standing ovation as she said, "They tried to kill my child to shut her up -- well, guess what -- you just magnified her."
1:53 | 08/16/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: 'This is just the beginning of Heather's legacy'
Here's the message. Other Heather was a caring and compassionate person. So a lot of you. Ego and annexed in my own. And I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a cool word. Is because. We know didn't know when she needed is achievable. We don't all have to die. We don't all have to sacrifice our lives. They trying to kill my town center. Well guess what you doesn't magna matter. I want us to spring and I don't want this to dash. This is just the beginning. Of Heather's legacy as a loving enough numbers legacy. You need to find in your heart that small spark of accountability. What is there than I can do to make the world a better place in conversations. Have to happen that. The only way we're gonna carry. Others Smart cities are remembering your car in. If you're not outraged. You're not paying attention and I want you to pay attention. I'm what's wrong don't know or don't look the other way you make a point to look at it. And saving yourself what can I do you to make a difference and that's how you're gonna make my child's death worthwhile. I'd rather have my child that by golly I got a giver we're gonna make it came out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

