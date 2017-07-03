Motorcyclist jumps over California freeway

Shocking footage shows daredevil on a motorcycle jumping over the 60 Freeway near Moreno Valley, California; California Highway Patrol is now investigating the incident.
0:39 | 03/07/17

Transcript for Motorcyclist jumps over California freeway
Well you look and evil would have probably like this but authorities in California assured don't take a look at this stunt from motorcyclists. It happened just outside of Los Angeles. You can see the biker jumping over a four lane active freeway. Potential danger authorities say the biker didn't. Listen so California he also didn't have a film permit. Investigators have traced the video to the eastern Rampage of a motor cross fan had to get that film project.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

