Multiple officers shot in Pennsylvania while serving a federal arrest warrant

The barrage of gunfire broke out around 6:10 a.m. in a residential neighborhood of Harrisburg, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told reporters at the scene.
0:27 | 01/18/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multiple officers shot in Pennsylvania while serving a federal arrest warrant
There was a suspect. Who was in there was a search warrant they rather an arrest warrant that was being served. And there were it's just that were fired. And we're conducting investigation on the used to that that force there is no. Current danger to the public. The the person who use that forces is not at large. And so there is snowed danger to the public at large.

{"id":52435347,"title":"Multiple officers shot in Pennsylvania while serving a federal arrest warrant","duration":"0:27","description":"The barrage of gunfire broke out around 6:10 a.m. in a residential neighborhood of Harrisburg, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told reporters at the scene.","url":"/US/video/multiple-officers-shot-pennsylvania-serving-federal-arrest-warrant-52435347","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
