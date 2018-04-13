Transcript for Murder-suicide includes incestuous couple: Police

A bizarre incestuous relationship between father and daughter has ended with four people dead including a seven month old baby. Police say Steven battle of North Carolina went on a killing Rampage across three states. First killing the baby he had with his twenty year old daughter. Then allegedly Treo 600 miles to Connecticut where he murdered that same daughter and her adoptive father. Finally he made his way to new York and turned the gun on himself. It was fractionally at 40 this morning my wife is getting ready do relief work. And I was up Fino horses in the barn my wife came running out and I can run our bonding we heard from the empty clip. So battle and his daughter Katie married and had their baby last year before being arrested for incest. He was released on bond pending trial Katie was also released on bond but. Was barred from making contact with plateau. And ordered to live with her adoptive parents. Police believe paddle snapped because Katie had just broken up with.

