Transcript for Music teacher arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minors

Oliver's challenge and it runs the long island city music academy. And Eyewitness News reporter and that's like that live outside the suspect's apartment here in Long Island City where he was led away in hand. Cops early this morning Oliver's law again is well known in this community as a musician as a music instructor is now charged. With multiple cows. Of child sex. Traffic he is the owner and founder. Awfully Long Island City academy of music on 23 street Diana the allegations do not pertain to the music school prosecutors say he arranged. QXX trafficker who is now cooperating with the government. To have sex with underage girls into multiple text messages on it was allegedly attempting to arrange sexual encounters. With girls as young as eight years old. An undercover NYP. Detectives later had a series of text exchanges was Augen posing as a fifteen year old. According to the criminal complaint filed this morning quote so long it appears to have exchanged text messages within individual. For the purpose of purchasing commercial sex acts which minor girls ranging in age from eight to seventy. Moreover on at least two occasions dog and engaged in various forms of sexual contact. With fifteen. And seventeen year old girls and we'll again these allegations do not pertain. To his work at the music academy. There were sexual encounters apparently allegedly arranged through a third party.

