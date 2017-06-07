Transcript for Mystery surrounds death of National Guard member overseas

A Georgia national Guardsmen. And a favorite son home at last from halfway around the world. To police knocked on the doors 2:30 in the morning to let them know that. His body been found. From his shop in white county Kevin topple hopes he'll get some closure regarding the death of his son Kyle. Major Kyle topple died last month while off duty during a visit to the eastern European nation of calories. His body was found on the ground around the tenth floor. And it's his body was found either on a balcony at a ground here receivers forcibly tossed off of either the roof or the or another about. Kevin topple believes his son may have been murder he says so far authorities have the former Soviet republic have been unable to figure out what happened. He's very proud of his son's eighteen years of service in the Georgia army National Guard. Any hopes the US military may be able to help uncover the answers regarding Kyle's death by one remembered. Basically just what he wasn't a great soldiers great side.

