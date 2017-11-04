Mystery surrounds murder of Chicago judge

Judge Raymond Myles, 66, was shot and killed Monday outside his home.
Transcript for Mystery surrounds murder of Chicago judge
Law enforcement in the Chicago area searching for a suspect who shot a judge outside of his home there. A woman who was shot in the leg as she was leaving the home of judge Raymond Myles. And then police say the judge heard a commotion and stepped outside to investigate exactly what was happening the judge then exchanged words with the suspect. And was shot multiple times. Police say the shooting appears to be a botched robbery and not a targeted attack.

