Transcript for Mystery surrounds murder of Chicago judge

Law enforcement in the Chicago area searching for a suspect who shot a judge outside of his home there. A woman who was shot in the leg as she was leaving the home of judge Raymond Myles. And then police say the judge heard a commotion and stepped outside to investigate exactly what was happening the judge then exchanged words with the suspect. And was shot multiple times. Police say the shooting appears to be a botched robbery and not a targeted attack.

