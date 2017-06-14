Transcript for Nancy Pelosi: 'It's an injury in the family'

I rise to join the distinguished speaker. And paying tribute to the brave men and women of the capitol police force. And also in sadness they saw that was made on our colleagues and members of the staff. To my colleague you can hear me say something you've never heard me say before. I identified myself with the remarks of the speaker. There's beautiful remarks mr. speaker thank you so much for the sentiments that they represent. Thank you so much. Again we are not one caucus or the other in this house today. But I can speak for each other and saying. That did we send our thoughts and prayers to act colleague Steve release. Personally we have our Italian American connection so to his I heard his name my left was. Filled with concern as I would be for anyone here but we have that special. Connections so our hopes and prayers tonight as a dispute I'll be asking you every five minutes. How is Steve coming along. And also to zippers Akbar I think congressman Roger Williams office met Mika who is mica who was a former staffer. And of course as a speaker acknowledged crystal griner and David Bailey. And acknowledging their sacrifice. And the fort how fortunate we all wore that they were on the scene because of their lives. Would have probably been lost. I want us to remember that every single day. The capitol police protects all of us takes risk a for us and while a day like this is a time when we can focus on it. Says sadly. And it doesn't mean that other days artist and it is challenging. Especially want to call attention. To a detective John Gibson an officer Jacob chestnut who not almost. And nineteen years ago 1988 it was in July lost their lives protecting. The congress the capital. But not just the members of congress the staff. The press. And our visitors people who come to see this capitol this great. Edifice to democracy. Known throughout the world so they aren't protecting a great deal. And it is an attraction. And that makes it all the more. Risky. You may not know this my colleagues but every time I pray that which is very frequently and certainly every Sunday and I pray for all the TU. All of you together. Earlier years is to pray for your happiness. For the fact that we would working together. Heed the words of president Kennedy in closing of this. His inaugural festivities when he said McDonough it's God's work must truly be our own. How do we view but God's will is for us how do we come together. To give confidence to the American people. Says our founders intended. We would have our disagreements. And we would debate them. And we would have confidence in our beliefs and humility to listen to others. But in more recent years I have been paying not only for that. But for our safety. As I above the planet anyone in here and I can say that quite clearly had been. Probably the target of more a little on the political target and therefore the target of more. Threats than anyone Pratt's others and the president of the United States brought the bomb. And so I paid for Barack Obama and now I continue to pay for him and I pray for Donald Trump. That his presidency will be successful. And to his family will be safe. Because it is about Stanley. Lee are called. For a purpose to this body. It's a great thing and we know what it means to each of us to serve and we recognize that in others. And we also recognize that you have your constituents we have banners and we respect. You and your constituents who sent Hugh here. All worthy of respect. But we do have our differences. And so I pray. My prayer is that we can resolve their differences in way that furthers the preamble to the constitution. Takes us closer. To be plowed. It Ferguson them. And today again. It was this that that isn't it again it's in the family. That's an injury in the family. A for the staff and for our colleague. And for his leadership. As a mentioned just a minute now and then Fuller thing. Sports are a wonderful thing in our country probably one of the most unify I think the arts. We like to say music. Plays duet but sports really bring us together. And our cities that you see people had the biggest differences of opinion and politics on politics. And yet when their team is on the field people come together people come together. So when this team was on the field practicing. And such aid but such camaraderie. And such brotherhood I don't know if you have any sisters on your team we have two on our team. For that voted for this person to take this action was so cowardly. So cowardly. We all learn more about motivation and the rest of that. But it seems particularly. Sad though they're hanging violent death of course is sad that particularly sad. That at a time. Only people want us to come together and we are prepared to come together tomorrow night that this assault would be made. That we cannot let that be a victory. Put the assailant or anyone who think that way. From tomorrow we'll go out on the field will root for our team won every want to do his or her very best and we will use this occasion. As one that brings us together. And not separates us further without again I want to thank the speaker for bringing us together and again but with endless gratitude. To our capitol police particularly today of course crystal griner even paley but never. Out of our prayers detective John Gibson and officer Jacob chestnut thank you my comments to the averaging he shares some thoughts with you on this sad day. Stephen others you're deeply in our prayers please count the minutes into you return. Please can today that teams to speak thank you.

