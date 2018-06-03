Transcript for Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

Well my time today is your mere concludes. My unwavering love and sincere affection for this wonderful city and it's great people. We'll never come to and it's. Nolan is it's excited about this city and it's bright and limitless future. As I am. Nashville. With its boundless energy. It's infectious optimism. It is never encountered an obstacle it couldn't overcome attitude. Will. In the years ahead. Continue its steady march. Toward the very top of the list of great American cities. It's a continued climb. That I will watch. I will lots as a private citizen. And I will be tremendously proud. Nonetheless. Well today is primarily. About the smooth transition. For my administration. So that advice if Riley's. I would be remiss. I did not acknowledge and thank the thousands. And thousands of people. Who reached out to me written me encouraged me comforted me worried endlessly about me. Grieves with me and prayed for me. During these many difficult and trying months. Two and a half short years. We have made great strides in progress. On affordable housing and transit. Public education. Youth opportunity. Quality of life. And our economy. And none of us not one thing when it happens. Without my incredible staff. Our talented department hands. And all of the dedicated men and women. The metropolitan government who can't every day. And make the lives of -- Phillies. Just a little bit better. They got it yesterday. And they got it today and they're gonna get up tomorrow. And they're going to make sure that our city continues to sing. And I sincerely hope. And believe. That my own actions. Will not harness or otherwise attract from all of the great work that they do. It has been my honor. It is been the privilege of my entire professional life did have the blessing. And the opportunity. To be your mayor. And thank you in advance. For the support I'm sure he will give their brightly. In the weeks and the months ahead. God bless this wonderful city. I love you national.

