Nation's chief doctor urges access to opioid overdose antidote

More
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone.
0:21 | 04/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nation's chief doctor urges access to opioid overdose antidote
At a rare and dire alert from America's chief Dr. tonight to help combat the nation's owe you an epidemic. Surgeon general doctor Jerome Adams recommending more Americans carry the locks so the life saving drug used to reverse and OP would overdose. He wants Bailey's to have more access to the drug especially if someone is at high risk of an overdose. The locks or is already carried by many first responders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54272295,"title":"Nation's chief doctor urges access to opioid overdose antidote","duration":"0:21","description":"Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone.","url":"/US/video/nations-chief-doctor-urges-access-opioid-overdose-antidote-54272295","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.