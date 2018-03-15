2 Navy aviators die after fighter crashes near Key West

The Navy aviators were recovered after their F/A-18 fighter crashed.
0:40 | 03/15/18

Transcript for 2 Navy aviators die after fighter crashes near Key West
This morning to navy fighter pilots are dead after their jet crash in South Florida. Officials say they suffered a mishap that force them to eject while approaching Key West the pair was recovered from the water but later pronounced dead at the hospital. The crew members' names have not been released they were based. At a unit in Virginia the incident is under investigation this morning and fervor Burke Vermont to another rescue operation. Vermont National Guard says six soldiers were evacuated from a remote mountain training area after they were caught in an avalanche near smugglers notch. The group was participating in advanced mountain warfare training when the avalanche hit luckily none of them suffered any life threatening injuries.

