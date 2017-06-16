Transcript for Navy sailor thought to be lost at sea found alive

A naval technicians are thought to be missing at sea has been found on his ship commences disappearance last week triggered a massive. Man overboard search in the Philippine sea that lasted several days Mims was found yesterday hiding in the engine room authorship. The USS Shiloh. A source tells ABC news Mendes was being mistreated then wanted to leave the navy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.