And we hope you'll stick with us right here on ABC digital hello I'm Brad milky. Is we just heard there that. You still have these four for role commissioners on the board there. Deciding whether OJ Simpson walked out of love want correctional facility a free man a few months from now that is if he gets parole. He said that this was a mistake the the armed robbery that he took part in nine years ago. He's making no excuses that he's never made any excuses but you also heard that defiant defense of himself as Dan Abrams in George Stephanopoulos to send re litigating. The case. That it was laid out against him that he was convicted for. On that night then so I wanna go to ABC's Jim obelisk senior national correspondent who's there in Los Angeles Jim you've been following this case in the cases around OJ Simpson. For 25 years and at a reference you there on the special report as you said the same old LoJack. I didn't see much difference from the OJ Simpson that I watched. Sortie after his arrest. Back in 1994. And then through the trial and where he denied. Being involved in Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's murders. But lots of excuses lots of pointing of fingers remember back in the in the original Simpson trial. That it was. Some Colombian drug dealers Tuesday pointed their fingers that. As doing the killing no evidence of that ever came out. OJ Simpson said that he would not rest until. He found the killers there's been no evidence that he ever attempted to find the killers since then. One of the things that was that really stuck out for me in that. I can't imagine with the goldmans were thinking as they watched that's when OJ Simpson said. That. Prove that he. Had never been -- a fight type of guy that violence was not his. His way of of going about things there was no mention. At all in this. And this parole hearing we understand walk but no no mention of the violence that was done. Upon Nicole Brown Simpson hand. Ron Goldman terrible violence. Than in fact this civil jury found that OJ Simpson was responsible for. So I think that was in a while while the the parole hearing has. Its rules. It was though the elephant in the room the entire timeless OJ Simpson. Was able to say that he was a non violent man had never had any issues with violence when we know. From the trial. That not only was he accused of murdering them and very violent way but the but there was audio and video records of him beating up his wife. And that was never mention. He you know she called and an utter terror those 911 calls were played and I can remember hearing just how frightening she frightened she sounded. There were pictures of her bruised face. There was testimony from the police officers who arrived at the the Brentwood mansion two. Two and Nicole Brown Simpson hiding in the bushes say he's gonna kill me. So for him to sit in that parole hearing and say that he was in has a reputation as an nonviolence met fan is just stunning. And Jim as you said he said he lived conflict free life even after. He pleaded no contest exit to beating Nicole brown and now we're joined here in studio by Deborah Roberts thanks for being back here a friend and so Deborah. You sounded surprises anyone to see how OJ Simpson himself comported himself in that here while having talked to. A lot of those guys who were with him at night and guys who have conflicting stories and conflicting feelings about OJ Simpson some of them angry with him some of them calling him a liar still. I sort of expected him to sort of just in some way try to smooth that over to sort of apologize in some way. For life says he's affected lives that he may have ruined an and just people he's hurt and I think that most of us George Stephanopoulos Dan Abrams myself. Where little surprise that he didn't in some very small way I guess I mean I guess at the end he did talk about. Feeling contrite and sorry for what you on but I just thought that maybe he would have somehow thrown out an olive branch to those folks instead stirring up the story again in having these conflicting stories about what happened and even if you don't. Consider what happened with Nicole brown and with Ron Goldman he even tried to re litigate parts of the case itself of the assault case yet we have a clip of of OJ Simpson talking right here about how he never pulled a gun on anyone's take a look. I'm pages pull up you know never ever in my life. And a man accused in my life nobody's ever accused you polygamy weapon. In truth these bills there are due. Who also the polls group that you don't when I got to well stated California. Took up the issue almost Minneapolis. They're independent figures. And it came to conclusion that with mark they turned it over to. An. You know so I mean is. They turned over to me properties in jail for. We're trying to retrieve. It. As being from. And I wouldn't never ever will work. I'd like to get reaction from dead and from Jim you two in Los Angeles Jim wore what what was. What are your thoughts as you were seeing that in real time. Like and say that the reason why. One of those guys had a gun according to testimony. Was because OJ Simpson asked him if he could bring some heat. So you know view that re litigating the case today. Is not very Smart because these commissioners have read the court records as the one guy point it out and when OJ Simpson said today. Was in fact in conflict. What was testified in court. Dell did. You know there are experts who say. A lot legal experts who say that OJ Simpson that probably did not deserve 33 years for stealing back his own stuff. But. It was. An armed. Conflict inside that hotel room. And there were there was a good there was a crime that was committed. And OJ Simpson didn't seem to want to acknowledge that to. I think Jim has a very good point there he didn't seem to acknowledge the obvious which at the end of the day he is in prison because it was a crime. Not there are plenty of people. Not only those guys who were with him that night but a lot of people out of the public who had maybe some small measure of compassion toward OJ Simpson because he has served nine years in. Many people feeling that it was maybe a little too long. I think he should of played on that compassion in May be just given people reason to feel that. You know whether you whether you feel that he is a murderer or not and there are some people of course who do wouldn't some people who would dispute that. I think that he he should've played on those feelings much like his daughter did are now. Gave this whole. Tearful argument from a perspective of family and that he wants to be back with his family and that he's been through something. And I think he would've helped himself just even of the court of public opinion. Should he have done a little bit more. And we heard that line from the victim of the kind of self who turned OJ and said juice all be there tomorrow and OJ was wiping away tears that's right and and you know Jim had mentions same old OJ we also saw it in terms of his personality. When he walked in the room I mean people talk about OJ Simpson. For the last you know fifty years as this magnetic personality and I think I counted it took six minutes before he was yakking it up with. The the chair. Of that that committee that the somebody actually use the expression be owed jade. Meaning that you know you're sort of a falling under that spell heat he definitely still does have that charisma and I think that he in some ways missed an opportunity. Two may be tamp that down because this wasn't the moment for charisma. But at the very least it may be played a little bit on the heart strings of people and to show that more sit next sorrow. And just you know that there that idea that he's learned something from this experience. Ultimately is Dan Abrams says. He probably. Will be paroled but he just didn't help himself going into it and having people feel that he was deserving instead he relied on his. Eldest daughter Arnelle Simpson let's take a look quickly. At her state investigate just a few minutes but as Dan was saying perhaps more packed full and then mister Simpson's own testimony here. You know I'm here on behalf of my failing. For the purpose of expressing. What we believe is the true character. My father. You. Yeah. No one really knows how much we have been through this. Ordeal in the last. Nine years. Excuse me. My experience as saying it. Is that he liked my best friend and my rock. And. And as a family. We recognize that he is not the perfect man but he's clearly. A man and a father he has done his best. To behave in ways that speaks to is over I'll be turning care there. And there you heard about his character right there we're gonna miss W saw OJ space drop there you could see that little bit of emotion and what ever people think of him I think that are now was very effective there in some grabbing your heart it. At that ended the day there is a family there that has also been affected his family his children have been affected by this and I think that did engender some sympathy. And Jim in Los Angeles he outlined what he's been doing in prison he talked about the going to church talked about volunteering with church programs. Working what's different sports leagues. Really got a sense of the OJ from the past in the OJ from the present two very different people though the personality is still very much the same. While I would just say that probably the called every president I've talked to the best place to find god is in prison most of them. Do find some kind of religion and in. In prison it's it's it's a way to find hope. Is there a big difference between the OJ we saw today in the OJ Wii's. Witness for the last. 25 years not in my mind I saw the same guy the same guy is trying to charm his way through life and has been successful at it. I think one of the things that I think devers actually right Arnelle deserve to be heard. Her pain can you imagine what she's been through singer father. To go through what he's gone through with the many trials found innocent found guilty have been found guilty again. But ice again remind people. That there was a filming not in that parole hearing. In that was the Goldman family. That was the brown family those families didn't have a a say today. And it is odd to me. That. Frequently frequently in these type of settings. A person's record including their arrest record not just a conviction record with their arrest record is at least mention or the results of the civil case. And in this case I think that was a really missing in this parole hearing some voice from the Goldman family or from the brown. And of course OJ Simpson had been behind bars now for the crime of this armed robbery. In 2007 it is the Parole Board it right now deliberating they say they'll be back in just a few minutes of keep it right here because people come back to you. With those results live we will have a whole team here until then. And ABC's bread milk it seemed about.

