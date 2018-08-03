Transcript for NJ faces black ice threat in wake of nor'easter

Hey there I'm GO but he does we're here in Saddle Brook New Jersey I don't want to say this this is I eighty. This is one of three interstates where people were stranded overnight they just couldn't go any where they were stuck there. Some of them were stuck in the snow. Some of them were actually just stuck behind people who were stuck in the snow so that's just as better right. Here we are look at this this is the reason why you have all of these people who've been stranded. All of the snow and it's that heavy snow that hard snow that just doesn't seem to melt at least not yet. A larceny this you know hearing the northeast we have parts of the northeast. That had up to a foot of snow and right now I'm just gonna get down from this pile of snow here because I want to show you the next danger of this as. The next thing we do need to be looking at here. In the northeast take a look it's right over here. And to be very careful as they do this OK but I want to show you. Look at this this is there you go you see me flip it around. This is that black ice that very very dangerous black ice. Because you have those temperatures that are just causing this and that's happening all along the northeast everywhere but where you have this sort of situation. It's very dangerous not just to walk on but obviously it's very dangerous to drive on believe me if you've tried driving on roads that have this black guys. You'll see that you will lose control and sometimes you can even see it see you really need to look for that sort of reflective sheet of ice. When you're when you're looking at this black eyes sort of coal black eyes policy because of blends in. With the road but you can see it sort of that Sheen there so it's very very dangerous you've got to be so careful. And that's what we're going to be looking and now we're going to be looking at the cleanup for the snow who were also going to be looking at all the people who are facing this black guys danger. I'm GO Benitez here in Saddle Brook new agers.

