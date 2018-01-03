Transcript for Nor'easter targets East Coast, heavy snow expected in West

And whether his making news headlines this morning much of the northeast is bracing for powerful pull coastal storm tomorrow but first people from Texas to Kentucky. Are getting hit with more rain and more potential flooding Chicago could see snow for the morning commute and northern California's gearing up for the biggest storm yet. And now let's take a closer look at your forecast for this Thursday. Good morning the nasty nor'easter cranked up yesterday eight continuing today going tomorrow creating eighteen inches of snow locally. And heavy downpours throughout the north east as well not only in the northeast but in the south east along I 854 Raleigh Charlotte down towards Atlanta with. Isolated flooding and damaging winds and then to the west. What a Long Beach, California and Nevada line four to eight feet of snow. About 6000 feet significant problems and reigned there as well I'm AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Williams.

