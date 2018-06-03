Nor'easter unearths skeleton of nearly 250-year-old shipwreck in Maine

More
The powerful nor'easter that pummeled the Atlantic coast last week unearthed the skeleton of a shipwreck that occurred nearly 250 years ago on a beach in Maine.
0:35 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nor'easter unearths skeleton of nearly 250-year-old shipwreck in Maine
And a nor'easter that roared through last weekend left behind a rare sight along the coast of Maine. It's a skeleton of a 51 foot ship that experts say dates from between a revolutionary war and the civil war. It was first seen in 1958. And is usually buried under sand. On the wreck only emerges. When powerful storms move enough water and sand on coverage from the last time it was revealed was about five years ago that payment helping assemble a cast to get their steering his will likely be covered. Again very short but luckily there's an of the storm those just clear. Yes so there that's great news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53548248,"title":"Nor'easter unearths skeleton of nearly 250-year-old shipwreck in Maine","duration":"0:35","description":"The powerful nor'easter that pummeled the Atlantic coast last week unearthed the skeleton of a shipwreck that occurred nearly 250 years ago on a beach in Maine.","url":"/US/video/noreaster-unearths-skeleton-250-year-shipwreck-maine-53548248","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.