Transcript for Nor'easter unearths skeleton of nearly 250-year-old shipwreck in Maine

And a nor'easter that roared through last weekend left behind a rare sight along the coast of Maine. It's a skeleton of a 51 foot ship that experts say dates from between a revolutionary war and the civil war. It was first seen in 1958. And is usually buried under sand. On the wreck only emerges. When powerful storms move enough water and sand on coverage from the last time it was revealed was about five years ago that payment helping assemble a cast to get their steering his will likely be covered. Again very short but luckily there's an of the storm those just clear. Yes so there that's great news.

