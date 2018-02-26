North Carolina man killed while streaming live on Facebook

More
Authorities are searching for the suspect.
0:17 | 02/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Carolina man killed while streaming live on Facebook
To the index of other news tonight and authorities are searching for the suspect in a murder they say it was streamed live on FaceBook today. Police in Wingate North Carolina releasing this image from that live stream they see it shows the man who opened fire on Prentice Robinson killing him. The shooting triggering a lock down a nearby schools that suspect is at large tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53376789,"title":"North Carolina man killed while streaming live on Facebook","duration":"0:17","description":"Authorities are searching for the suspect.","url":"/US/video/north-carolina-man-killed-streaming-live-facebook-53376789","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.