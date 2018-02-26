Transcript for North Carolina man killed while streaming live on Facebook

To the index of other news tonight and authorities are searching for the suspect in a murder they say it was streamed live on FaceBook today. Police in Wingate North Carolina releasing this image from that live stream they see it shows the man who opened fire on Prentice Robinson killing him. The shooting triggering a lock down a nearby schools that suspect is at large tonight.

