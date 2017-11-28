Transcript for North Carolina mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old daughter

Please. Bring her back and I love her what do eighties they. That I can't whatever you want. Straight arrow please save the sound of C I babies but every big. What he means to you name it. Issues. Like an Angel I had met two's tied it earned. On its side at belt out I was pregnant with her. So we called her our little Angel she's. Got the personality and make you laugh she's due feet. Outgoing. Talk it is a she knows how to make it a brighter. A lot to this community and people buttery you'll look give her love her to death. And it. Everything in the world just to be able to touch our in colder and not let her go again and they give anything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.