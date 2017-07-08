Northwestern professor suspected in fatal stabbing to appear in court

A Northwestern University professor accused of killing a Chicago man is set to appear in court in California today.
1:12 | 08/07/17

Since the beginning in this case the defense has received dozens of phone calls and letters. In support of doctor late them. These are from friends and colleagues who have known him for decades and they all describe him. As a kind and intelligent and gentle soul. And a loyal and trusted friend. What he is accused is totally contrary to the way he has lived his entire life. That being said this. Today is the first step in a long process. At this time it is critical to remind everyone the press and the public alike. That all criminal cases are tried in courtrooms and not the press. The reasons for this are obvious. Speculation. And rumor have no place in a fact finding process. And work denied defendant a right to a fair trial. All of us want the truth to come out. But it will take time and patience. Please I urge you to be patient. Suspend your judgment. Let the facts come out in the courtroom as the constitution intense. Thank you very much.

