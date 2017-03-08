Transcript for Northwestern professor wanted in Chicago slaying

Police are looking for a Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee connection. With a deadly stabbing in Chicago a judge issued warrants for the two men. When them relate them is seen here on the left and Andrew Warren on the right authorities found a 26 year old man dead last week in late friend's apartment. Lake and worked as an associate professor at northwestern but the university placed him on administrative leave Oxford says Warren is a senior treasury assistant at the university.

