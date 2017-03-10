Transcript for Is now the right time to talk about gun control?

We were talking at the break. I really believe that if there are certain politicians that the wakeup call didn't come when 20 6-year-olds were murdered, I can't imagine that this shooting of perhaps fellow Republicans, music -- country music lovers, Democrats. People, Americans, just Americans. Americans. Everyone wants to take their guns which I think, my dad has always had a gun. I'm a gun owner. But I think the things that people could get on board with are limited magazines, how much ammunition is fired at one time. How about if you have more than three guns, somebody says, hey, a flag is raised. Can you register the -- That's the whole point. The other thing is you have to get a license to fly a plane and drive a car but with guns in certain states there's barely anything but a waiting period. You don't have to be competent in that gun, show that you can keep it safe or hide it. You don't have to do anything to get a gun. Silencers and this Amy, I don't think we need these. There are two laws currently being debated right now. That's one of them. The other one, I don't like this one either, would make permits to carry concealed weapons valid across state lines which would undermine states like New York, California which have strict gun laws. So now they can just bring their guns into our state. No. But the argument has been and we heard it yesterday from the white house and I really want to talk about this because Sarah Sanders says now is not the time to talk about guns. They say that about climate change too. During the hurricane, don't talk about it. It's too late to talk about guns now actually, Sarah Sanders. No, it's not too late. We should be talking about it every single day. But no one does because somebody decides to do a fashion show or pose nude. The things that people are focused on are a little bizarre. It's true. But Las Vegas, because it's getting to what you were talking about. Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel was ready to talk uncontrolled on his show last night. Take a look. I've been reading comments from people who say this is terrible but there's nothing we can do about it, but I disagree with that intensely. There are loopholes in the law that let people avoid background checks if they buy a gun privately from another pabty, buy a gun online or at a gun show. So I want to show you something. These are the faces of the senators who days after the shooting in Orlando voted against a bill that would have closed those loopholes. These are the 56 senators who didn't want to do anything about that. So, in case you missed it, Jimmy showed you who they are. After your point, we're going to show you again because, you know, if we're not going to do anything about it, this is going to keep happening. That's right. And you know, there are lots of us who are on board with checks. See, I don't mind if you come in my buzz. I don't mind if you come in my buzz to make sure that I'm not a danger to you or anyone else. I do get offended when people talk about, oh, you know, you can't buy marijuana, but you can sure buy a damn gun. Right. Now I don't understand that. The thing that struck me -- The lobby. It's not a strong lobby. Talking about Sarah Sanders said it's not the time to talk about it but she said stricter gun laws is not the answer, look at what happened in Chicago, there are 4,000 victims of crime last year and they have one of the strictest gun laws. Guess what, Sarah Sanders, 60% of the guns are not coming out of Illinois, Chicago, they're coming out of vice-president pence's state of Indiana and speaker Paul Ryan's state of Wisconsin. That's where the guns are coming from and they don't have stronger gun laws. They're going to make it strong by this law. The gun show loophole, the world's largest annual gun show is held in Las Vegas every year and it will be in January. So far it's the 40eth anniversary of the event, no talk of moving it. The problem with this thing is you also hear the counter argument of this is not going to stop the criminals. It's going to stop law-abiding citizens. If you're a law-abiding citizen you shouldn't have a problem with it. The shooter was a law-abiding citizen. He doesn't have a record. But if it stops even one -- It can let somebody know that you got more than 47 guns in your possession and can raise a flag and I don't mind that. And because Jimmy was kind enough to put these senators' pictures up, I want you to take a look at the folks who are making these decisions on our behalf. And maybe don't vote for them again. There are their names and the states. We'll put it up on our website -- Don't vote for them. -- So you can see them and really sort of either call their office and ask them why or write them, e-mail them. Connect to them and find out why they're voting this way. If it's about money, you know what to do. You know that's not what you're voting. You're not voting for somebody because it's financially right for them to get re-elected. Take them out of office. Take them out. We'll be right back.

