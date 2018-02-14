NSA investigates reports of shooting near its headquarters

The FBI responded to reports of a shooting this morning near the National Security Agency's headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, an FBI official told ABC News.
0:43 | 02/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for NSA investigates reports of shooting near its headquarters
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

