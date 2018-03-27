Transcript for NTSB investigating crash involving Tesla in Northern California

Piece by piece workers put motors on electronics onto a tow truck. But left the burned out shell of the Tesla right where it landed in a pile of its own damaged battery cells because the be a matter lessons most. We weren't sure whether it was safe for us some of the vehicle. Mountain View fire typically puts out a car fire in minutes but they were out here for six hours as some of the more than 7000 cells that make up the battery went into a state called thermal runaway. And what he does is the battery itself overheat. The plastic components to separate the module so the battery and begin to ignite and eventually you end up within a battery that is on fire. The fire department considered dousing the battery with the recommended 3000 gallons of water or letting it burn itself out. The environmental hazards and that creates. As well as the traffic has or was not an option that we want to explore. So they called Tesla whose engineers came out to test and dismantle as much of the battery as they could while firefighters looked on. For Mountain View fire department isn't the first time that we had to console with Tesla. Do you have and respond to the scene. It turns out Tesla is no stranger to the Mountain View fire department they've been out here before to give training taught how to handle these batteries when they're damaged in an accident. Well that's one of the Venice has been in Silicon Valley that some of the best minds and engineers are literally just around the corner. But Silicon Valley is full of early adopters and electric cars are becoming more common. We know there's going to be more and more common in the future. For the fire service what he means is that we're gonna have to be on the scene longer. In this case a fire engine had to escort the Tesla to the tow yard and wait there even after 24 hours of establishment. These ion batteries could reignite if they being damaged and again classified in Mountain View Jonathan bloom ABC 7 NEWS.

