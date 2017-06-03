Transcript for Nude photos of female Marines under investigation

US Marine Corps is now investigating a photo scandal this comes after a better and reported that some Marines distributed nude photos a female colleagues taken without their knowledge. All happening on a secret FaceBook page. Hundreds of Marines could reportedly be caught up in the scandal that secret FaceBook page is set up nearly 30000 active duty members. And veterans both in the US Marines and the British royal Marines.

