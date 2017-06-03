Nude photos of female Marines under investigation

More
Defense Department investigating reports some Marines shared naked photos of female Marines to a secret Facebook page.
0:25 | 03/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nude photos of female Marines under investigation
US Marine Corps is now investigating a photo scandal this comes after a better and reported that some Marines distributed nude photos a female colleagues taken without their knowledge. All happening on a secret FaceBook page. Hundreds of Marines could reportedly be caught up in the scandal that secret FaceBook page is set up nearly 30000 active duty members. And veterans both in the US Marines and the British royal Marines.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45936341,"title":"Nude photos of female Marines under investigation","duration":"0:25","description":"Defense Department investigating reports some Marines shared naked photos of female Marines to a secret Facebook page.","url":"/US/video/nude-photos-female-marines-investigation-45936341","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.