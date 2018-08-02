Transcript for NY couple fatally stabbed by masked attacker

Neighbors hero and Winthrop street witnessed a gruesome and disturbing. Crime scene behind me this open door that home is where this couple lived at two grandparents have grandmother found dead inside the house. Her husband found outside both. With stabbed news stab wounds to their neck all this as they made their way home from work just before seven last night. The victims are 59 year old hazel brown and her husband 65 year old Stevens in Bonaparte. They older religious toward Rutland road of their adult grand daughter witnessed the aftermath and called 911. So why were they targeted police do not know what right now be are treating this as a random robbery. But neighbors who've lived on the street for decades walked outside. To see their quiet street now transformed into a crime scene. I thought somebody running into the cops say this a may muscling the I didn't even see him. But when he says something up that I looked over the and I I'm lying on the floor and it will grow trees are grown on decide I just told us that looked. You've got to pulled ambulances and how would this mandates how. So the attacker who was a man police say was wearing a mask. He is not yet been captured obviously they're still out here investigating this morning. We're live in prospect leopards. Jordan's dear Paula channel seven Eyewitness News.

