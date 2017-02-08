NYC man dies 5 days after opening exploding package

The man opened the mysterious package on Friday and died four days later.
0:21 | 08/02/17

Transcript for NYC man dies 5 days after opening exploding package
Bully landlord who was badly burned when a package exploded in Queens has died. 73 year old George ray sustained second and third degree burns over 80% of his body on Friday. Police say the mysterious package was sitting in front of home that he rents out in Springfield gardens just for several days they say the package was Phil would black power. That was not addressed to anyone who live there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

