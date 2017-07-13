Transcript for NYC man's conviction overturned after 21 years in prison

A kind of moral indictment tonight conviction overturned for a man imprisoned 21 years for a murder he says he did not commit. Evidence that would have convinced the jury of a man's innocence with held back then by a prosecutor in Brooklyn and tonight -- Washington now 43 years old. Is a free man I wouldn't work station sailors story she's live in downtown Brooklyn station. While bill this was a murder in a well known crack house in Brownsville back in 19957. Men were actually charged and convicted but one was innocent. And he. To our Washington is now 43 years old and if he seems melodies. Than the rest of his family. It's because these years have been hard he says. The conviction was felony murder back in 1996. But it was overturned. This afternoon. It's like a bad dream I'm the best and I don't have to end Sunday. In the court prosecutors outlined in. In this case they say prosecutors had intentionally led the jury to believe. At a key witness Lisa tied at IDE Washington as the gunman. Miss Todd. You know what not could not and and never will identify mr. Washington has a perpetrator. The acting Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzales was present in the courtroom today but did not comment on camera outside. That there was plenty mentioned on the record about the now infamous New York City detective. Who handled Washington's case at the time Luis gar Cella. Dozens of his case is still under review by the DA's office for misconduct. But all part of a larger culture of corruption back then advocates say. And it didn't much matter if you got the right people is longing she got most of the right people most of the time. Some never gave up hope even as life pass them buying T wouldn't won't do not want this happened. Now she's grown. Life passing them by until today outweigh its final in years for this day. I knew what was wrong with that case from the beginning. Op are. Man. They've you know or won't mean. Yeah. Out to date this is the 23. Conviction overturned. Through the Brooklyn DA's conviction review unit it is the ace case involving detective sparse seller is never faced any criminal wrong doing. But so far this city and state have paid out at least forty million dollars in claims related to him we're live in downtown Brooklyn I'm Stacey Sager channel seven. Eyewitness News.

