Transcript for NYC sanitation workers recover a woman's wedding rings against the odds

I felt really helpless he symbol of the pledge they made for eternity. Literally win out with the trash. When Shannon Lombardo accidentally threw her wedding ring and the end away I had just clean them and I had them in a paper towel I think I got distracted the kids it's hard to figure out. And I think it's haven't crumpled up I didn't feel the week to back. Desperate to find her custom vintage diamond rings she called 311 who coordinated with New York City sanitation. To recover the priceless jewelry. It was so much about the money of the ring was the but it represented CNN's sifted through her building's trash that came up empty so she and her husband and sanitation workers at a hearing in New Jersey facility. Very trash ship before it's transported to landfills we luckily kind of cut open the bags. See like Amazon delivery or something with and address on it. And I'll meet you half an hour in the I found our address. And we just started looking through that area after nearly half an hour of sorting through filth waste and the unthinkable Lombardo struck gold. We'll actually flattened when they miraculously found the missing Greeks. It's pretty insane like all the things that went right to make it to make it work when it's a ring you know it's the million U selecting a volatile small item. But we've done this before you know we train. You know how to fight in San the happiness early phase. I think that she goes to Britain's great town literally vials. And stuff like that regularly Laver a real long as they're so good. Now forever grateful to the sanitation workers who went above and beyond Shannon and her husband saying the rains have taken on new meaning. Of love overcoming seemingly insurmountable circumstances. Live in the greatest city in the world you know what's really amazing. It's pretty incredible that these guys what they do not only is the job that they do on a daily basis but for the fact they went above and beyond its its very humbling I'm so grateful that you know. At this city. As this department in midtown MAJ cross channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.