Transcript for NYC subway terror bombing suspect indicted

The man accused of trying to blow himself up with a pipe bomb in a subway passageway. They're set to appear in federal court later today 27 year old Ike hi Ed Hula. Is charged with supporting terrorism criminal possession of a weapon. And also making terroristic threats three people were hurt and that's bungled explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal last month. It's believed to be the first ever suicide vest attack. On American soil.

