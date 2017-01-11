Transcript for NYC suspect apparently plotted for weeks, attacked in name of ISIS: Officials

You know in terms of casualties. This is the worst terror attack in New York City since September 11 there were twenty victims TS at yesterday's attack. Six of them were pronounced dead at the scene. We transported fourteen victims to three hospitals. Two of those victims were pronounced so the total number of deaths were a six of those were citizens of other countries five from Argentina one from Germany two were Americans. The twelve remaining thankfully. Three have been released from the hospital. Nine remain in the hospital four of those were critically injured. But are in stable condition. The others are seriously injured the injuries ranged from a bilateral amputation. To serious head neck back and chest trauma and trauma to arms and legs. This was a heinous attack that resulted in eight deaths and serious injuries our prayers are with the families of those who died. And those remain the house. Today as you heard. A six of them came from other nations here. Because they saw New Yorkers a special place to be and we now and forever will consider them New Yorkers. Now tell yeah. This violence. Was an effort to make us blink and we won't blink. We won't change. The effort by the first responders. Was phenomenal the reaction. By New Yorkers. As evidenced last night this morning. People got up they went to work children went to school. And that's what makes new Yorker's special that strays that resilience. That ability to be undeterred. In the face of ugliness. And the actions of a depraved. How worked. Because that's what this was this was it. The actions of a depraved. Coward. There is no grand statement to what was done. It was the act of a Carole ward. The suspect is identified as. Say fool most say pop the 29 year old legal permanent president of the United States. Who came into the country from Uzbekistan in march of 2010. Overnight. Based on the investigation. There have been a number of search warrants executed. And there may be more witnesses interviewed them associates tracked down. And and other activity we've been able to piece together. A number of facts. Recovered in and around the vehicle were multiple knives. The two imitation pistols one a paint ball gun. The other a cross been pellet gun suspect was transported to Bellevue hospital. We are awaiting to hear an update on his condition today obviously he is in custody. And under arrest. Based on the investigation overnight. It appears the mr. say pop have been planning this for a number of weeks. He did this in the name a vice sis com and along with the other items. Recovered at the scene. Was found some notes that further indicate that the notes were handwritten and Arabic. They had symbols. And words. But the gist of the note was. That the Islamic state would endure forever.

