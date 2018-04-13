Transcript for NYC tourist robbed at knifepoint of 'Make America Great Again' hat

New overnight police have released this sketch of one of two men wanted for robbing a tourist at knife point because of his hats. Police say the eighteen year old from Denmark was walking in. To be union square subway station during rush hour yesterday when a man removed. His make America great again happy office had the net and tried to get his hat back. When another suspect threatened him with a knife. The two then ran off.

