NYC tourist robbed at knifepoint of 'Make America Great Again' hat

The Danish victim was just about to enter a subway station, police said.
0:24 | 04/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC tourist robbed at knifepoint of 'Make America Great Again' hat
New overnight police have released this sketch of one of two men wanted for robbing a tourist at knife point because of his hats. Police say the eighteen year old from Denmark was walking in. To be union square subway station during rush hour yesterday when a man removed. His make America great again happy office had the net and tried to get his hat back. When another suspect threatened him with a knife. The two then ran off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

